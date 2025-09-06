Six dead after cable wire snaps at Gujarat's Pavagadh Hill temple, probe on

AHMEDABAD: Six people were killed on Saturday at Pavagadh Shaktipeeth in Gujarat after a goods ropeway carrying construction materials snapped mid-air.

Following the incident, authorities shut down the passenger ropeway for devotees as a precaution due to strong winds, while investigations were launched to determine the cause of the collapse.

The victims included two lift operators, two workers, and two others who were on board. Rescue teams, including local police, fire brigade, and district officials, worked through the evening to recover the bodies, which were later sent for postmortem.

Gujarat Cabinet Minister Rishikesh Patel said the goods ropeway had broken due to a technical fault. He confirmed that a special committee was set up to conduct a preliminary inquiry, and the government would review the report before taking corrective measures.

Panchmahal District Superintendent of Police Haresh Dudhat stated that all six bodies had been recovered and that the passenger ropeway would remain closed until safety inspections were completed.

The ropeway was used to transport heavy materials to the Mahakali temple at the summit, separate from the passenger system. The incident has revived memories of a 2003 cable tragedy at the same shrine, which killed seven people and injured 24.

Authorities now face growing pressure to ensure stricter safety measures for both ropeways, as thousands of devotees visit the shrine daily.