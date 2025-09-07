BJP to organise Namo Yuva Run on September 21 to mark PM Modi's 75th birthday

"Through this event, the youth of the country will connect with the soil (the nation) with resolve and remember the duty that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has fulfilled towards the country in the last 11 years," Mandaviya told a press conference at the BJP headquarters.

Actor-model Milind Soman, who has been officially appointed as the National Run Ambassador of the initiative, was present at the press conference and praised the initiative for promoting fitness among the youth.

As Prime Minister Modi turns 75 on 17 September, the NaMo Yuva Run will serve to promote his fitness mantra across the nation.

Mandaviya lauded Modi's tenure as Prime Minister, stating he has given "a lot to this country" over the past 11 years through his "thoughts and work".

"Today, the country is progressing, marching on the path of development, and a new India is in the making under Modi's leadership," the minister added.

Also speaking at the media briefing, Tejasvi Surya said, “It's Prime Minister Modi's 75th birthday on September 17. Perhaps, there is no bigger icon for fitness, good health and inspiration to the youth of this country than our prime minister”.

Highlighting the Modi government’s efforts against drugs and addiction, Surya added, “About 10 lakh kg of drugs have been seized and destroyed in just one year. From 2014 to 2024, total seizure of drugs all over the country swelled up to 22 lakh kg from 3.6 lakh kg between 2004 and 2014”.

By citing these figures, he remarked, “This is how India is fighting the war on drugs” and appealed to the youth to join the battle against the drug menace.