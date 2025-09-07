NHAI to prepare detailed project report for high-speed access-controlled corridor between Ayodhya, Varanasi

NEW DELHI: Aimed at fast and improved connectivity between two major pilgrimage cities in Uttar Pradesh, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is set to undertake detailed studies for a high-speed, access-controlled corridor linking Ayodhya and Varanasi.

Studies on the economic viability, technical feasibility, traffic movement, possible alignment alternatives, structural features and environmental impact assessment for a high-speed, access-controlled corridor linking Ayodhya and Varanasi will be conducted by NHAI.

The proposed 192-kilometre project is expected to significantly improve travel efficiency while also promoting economic development along the corridor and religious tourism in the region.

According to the officials, the Authority has already begun the bidding process to select a consultant for the preparation of a detailed project report (DPR) for the development of the corridor.

The DPR will cover detailed highway design, pavement structure, bridge and drainage planning, land acquisition strategies, cost estimates, including environmental and safety assessments, besides other requirements. The comprehensive document is expected to be completed within a year.