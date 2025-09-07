NHAI to prepare detailed project report for high-speed access-controlled corridor between Ayodhya, Varanasi

NEW DELHI: Aimed at fast and improved connectivity between two major pilgrimage cities in Uttar Pradesh, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is set to undertake detailed studies for a high-speed, access-controlled corridor linking Ayodhya and Varanasi.
Studies on the economic viability, technical feasibility, traffic movement, possible alignment alternatives, structural features and environmental impact assessment for a high-speed, access-controlled corridor linking Ayodhya and Varanasi will be conducted by NHAI.
The proposed 192-kilometre project is expected to significantly improve travel efficiency while also promoting economic development along the corridor and religious tourism in the region.
According to the officials, the Authority has already begun the bidding process to select a consultant for the preparation of a detailed project report (DPR) for the development of the corridor.
The DPR will cover detailed highway design, pavement structure, bridge and drainage planning, land acquisition strategies, cost estimates, including environmental and safety assessments, besides other requirements. The comprehensive document is expected to be completed within a year.
The DRP also help to understand the requirements regarding rehabilitation, provision of service roads, rehabilitation and widening of existing/ construction of new bridges and also cost estimates.
The consultant will study the possible locations and design of the toll plaza, wayside amenities required and arboriculture along the highway to be planned, officials said.
Because the local and slow traffic need to be segregated from the main traffic therefore the provision of service roads and physical barriers, including fencing will be examined to improve efficiency and safety.
As part of the ambitious plan to unclog the district, facilitating smooth vehicular movement, the work on another high-speed corridor in Ayodhya Ring Road (68-km long 4-lane access-controlled stretch) is already underway.
The road will reduce congestion on National Highways passing through the city; enabling fast movement of pilgrims visiting the Ram Mandir.
Furthermore, the Ring Road will offer seamless connectivity to national and international tourists arriving from Lucknow International Airport, Ayodhya Airport and major railway stations in the city.
The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the development of the Ring Road project in August last year.
In Uttar Pradesh, another high-speed corridor is being developed to provide connectivity between Agra and Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh.
“Once completed, the Ayodhya–Varanasi corridor is expected to become a key artery supporting spiritual tourism, industrial growth, and urban development in eastern Uttar Pradesh,” said officials.