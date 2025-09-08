From omnivore to carnivore? Himalayan bear attacks in Uttarakhand unprecedented, say officials

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand's serene hills are grappling with an alarming new threat: bears, traditionally perceived as omnivores, are exhibiting unprecedented aggression, mirroring the ferocity of tigers and leopards. This behavioral shift, turning them into dangerous predators, has sparked widespread fear and concern among residents and wildlife officials alike.

Once content with a diet of fruits, vegetables and occasional meat, these Himalayan bears are increasingly abandoning their natural preferences. Statistics confirm a worrying transition towards a more carnivorous and aggressive hunting style, a development that poses a novel and perplexing challenge for forest authorities.

The tranquil region has been rocked by a series of brutal attacks. Hot on the heels of the bear terror in Satpuli in Pauri district, a harrowing incident emerged from Rudraprayag where two women were viciously mauled, leaving them severely injured and hospitalized. While bear encounters are not entirely new in Uttarakhand's mountains, the escalating intensity and frequency of these attacks, driven by their changing nature, are deeply concerning.

The Forest Department itself acknowledges the severity of the situation. Officials admit that the scale of aggression witnessed in Satpuli, particularly against livestock, is unprecedented. "On-site evidence and the circumstances of the attacks suggest the bear has abandoned its inherent nature, transforming into a ferocious, fully carnivorous predator," a bewildered wildlife official observed, underscoring the shock among experts.