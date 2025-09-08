From omnivore to carnivore? Himalayan bear attacks in Uttarakhand unprecedented, say officials

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand's serene hills are grappling with an alarming new threat: bears, traditionally perceived as omnivores, are exhibiting unprecedented aggression, mirroring the ferocity of tigers and leopards. This behavioral shift, turning them into dangerous predators, has sparked widespread fear and concern among residents and wildlife officials alike.
Once content with a diet of fruits, vegetables and occasional meat, these Himalayan bears are increasingly abandoning their natural preferences. Statistics confirm a worrying transition towards a more carnivorous and aggressive hunting style, a development that poses a novel and perplexing challenge for forest authorities.
The tranquil region has been rocked by a series of brutal attacks. Hot on the heels of the bear terror in Satpuli in Pauri district, a harrowing incident emerged from Rudraprayag where two women were viciously mauled, leaving them severely injured and hospitalized. While bear encounters are not entirely new in Uttarakhand's mountains, the escalating intensity and frequency of these attacks, driven by their changing nature, are deeply concerning.
The Forest Department itself acknowledges the severity of the situation. Officials admit that the scale of aggression witnessed in Satpuli, particularly against livestock, is unprecedented. "On-site evidence and the circumstances of the attacks suggest the bear has abandoned its inherent nature, transforming into a ferocious, fully carnivorous predator," a bewildered wildlife official observed, underscoring the shock among experts.
R.K. Mishra, PCCF Wildlife, Uttarakhand Forest Department, elaborated on the crisis. "The attack on so many cattle by a bear in Satpuli within such a short span is a first," he stated. "Following the incident, the Forest Department has initiated compensation procedures and deployed a team to capture the bear. A cage has been set up, and if it remains untrapped, orders have been issued to eliminate it. The bear's current aggressive display also poses a significant threat to school children and other locals, creating palpable fear in the region."
Wildlife experts are particularly concerned about the timing of this behavioral shift. Ranganath Pandey, former Deputy Director of Gangotri National Park and a Wildlife Management gold medallist from WII, shed light on the phenomenon. "This period usually precedes the bears' hibernation, when they prepare by gathering enough food to sustain them for the next three to four months," Pandey explained. "However, the worrying trend is that due to their changing nature, bears are now active and aggressive year-round in the mountains, not just during this crucial pre-hibernation phase."
Pandey emphasized that hibernation is vital for survival during harsh winters, allowing bears to conserve energy by slowing their heart rate and relying on stored fat. Bears typically emerge from their dens after the cold season, resuming normal activities. The current behavioral alterations are being observed during this critical hibernation preparation period.
While the nature of the threat may have changed, the danger posed by bears is not new. Over the past 25 years, bears have claimed 68 lives and severely injured 1,972 individuals in Uttarakhand, bringing the total human attacks to over 2,000. Livestock attacks are exponentially higher. Some years have seen more than 100 human attacks, with 120 people injured in 2009 alone.