IMD issues red alert for flash floods in Rajasthan, Gujarat

NEW DELHI: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert, warning of an imminent threat of flash floods likely to occur in Gujarat and Rajasthan over the next two days due to the influence of a depression. Additionally, a fresh western disturbance is expected to bring rainfall to Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, as well as western and eastern Uttar Pradesh this week.

A well-marked low-pressure area over southern Rajasthan has moved westward and intensified into a depression over southwestern Rajasthan, subsequently affecting northern Gujarat.

Due to this, the IMD predicts extremely heavy rainfall, exceeding 300 mm, in these regions over the next two days, which increases the risk of flash floods in several watersheds, particularly in the Banaskantha, Patan, and Saurashtra, and Kutch districts. The risk is also heightened in Barmer and Jalore districts in western Rajasthan, and in Sirohi district in eastern Rajasthan.

In its bulletin, the IMD explained that the monsoon trough has shifted south of its normal position. Furthermore, a trough extends from the cyclonic circulation associated with the depression over northern Gujarat and adjacent southwestern Rajasthan to Chhattisgarh.