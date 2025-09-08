IMD issues red alert for flash floods in Rajasthan, Gujarat

NEW DELHI: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert, warning of an imminent threat of flash floods likely to occur in Gujarat and Rajasthan over the next two days due to the influence of a depression. Additionally, a fresh western disturbance is expected to bring rainfall to Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, as well as western and eastern Uttar Pradesh this week.
A well-marked low-pressure area over southern Rajasthan has moved westward and intensified into a depression over southwestern Rajasthan, subsequently affecting northern Gujarat.
Due to this, the IMD predicts extremely heavy rainfall, exceeding 300 mm, in these regions over the next two days, which increases the risk of flash floods in several watersheds, particularly in the Banaskantha, Patan, and Saurashtra, and Kutch districts. The risk is also heightened in Barmer and Jalore districts in western Rajasthan, and in Sirohi district in eastern Rajasthan.
In its bulletin, the IMD explained that the monsoon trough has shifted south of its normal position. Furthermore, a trough extends from the cyclonic circulation associated with the depression over northern Gujarat and adjacent southwestern Rajasthan to Chhattisgarh.
In addition to the extremely heavy rainfall predicted for Gujarat and Rajasthan, the Konkan region is also expected to experience heavy rainfall. Under the influence of western disturbances, moderate rainfall is likely over Jammu Division and Himachal Pradesh on September 7; Uttarakhand on September 7, 8, 12, and 13; and western Uttar Pradesh on September 12 and 13, with eastern Uttar Pradesh seeing rainfall between September 11 and 13.
In its advisory for fishermen, the IMD has advised them to avoid venturing into the Arabian Sea between September 7 and September 12.
In the Bay of Bengal, the IMD has advised fishermen to refrain from venturing out between September 7 and 9, particularly along the Tamil Nadu coast and in many parts of the southwestern Bay of Bengal.
In its agricultural advisory, the IMD has suggested draining excess rainwater from crops and vegetable fields in the affected areas of Gujarat, Rajasthan, and parts of Maharashtra. It also recommended providing mechanical support to horticultural crops and ensuring proper staking for vegetables and young fruit-bearing plants to prevent damage from strong winds.
So far, India has received 108.7 per cent of normal rainfall this monsoon season, with only the eastern and northeastern regions experiencing a deficiency of around 18 per cent. The cumulative rainfall recorded between June 1 and September 7 is 813.3 mm, compared to the normal of 748.3 mm.