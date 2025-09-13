BJP livid over Congress video on Modi’s mother

NEW DELHI: The BJP has launched a strong offensive against Congress after the latter shared an AI video on its official X handle, showing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s late mother expressing anguish over being dragged into politics by her son.

Union Minister Giriraj Singh, along with several BJP leaders, condemned Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, saying he had once again insulted the Prime Minister’s mother. Singh demanded legal action, calling it a form of fraud committed through AI, targeting a woman who is no longer alive, and added that Rahul Gandhi has become “shameless” and lacks respect for women.

The video surfaced a day before Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Bihar, where he was scheduled to inaugurate government schemes, including Purnia Airport, and address a public rally. A BJP leader said, “Let us wait and hear what our PM has to say about this disgraceful act by the Congress. The Congress has made a mockery of itself by circulating such a video.”