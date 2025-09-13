PM Modi pays tribute to Manipur’s heroes; Kuki-Zo submits memorandum over 'separate administration' demand

IMPHAL: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tribute to Manipur’s contributions to country’s freedom struggle and national security.

Addressing a public gathering during his visit to Churachandpur, Modi said: “We have to take inspiration from Manipur's contribution in the freedom struggle of India and in the defence of India. It was the land of Manipur where the Indian National Army hoisted the Indian flag for the first time. Netaji Subhash called Manipur the gateway to India's freedom.”

Focusing on the state’s pre-eminent role in national security, Modi said: “Many children of Manipur are engaged in protecting Mother India. Recently, the world has seen the power of the Indian Army in Operation Sindoor... I salute the valour of our brave martyr Deepak Chingakham. The country will always remember his sacrifice.”

PM Modi also praised the cultural and athletic legacy of the state: “Indian culture is incomplete without Manipuri culture. And without the players of Manipur, the sports of India are also incomplete.”

Meanwhile, the Kuki-Zo Council submitted a memorandum to the Prime Minister, reiterating their long-standing demand for a “separate administration” through Union Territory status with a legislature under Article 239A.

“This demand arises not from convenience, but from necessity – for peace, security, and survival of our people,” the memorandum stated, citing the prolonged ethnic violence and loss of trust in valley-based political dominance.