Rahul Gandhi to meet flood-hit families during Punjab visit on September 15

CHANDIGARH: Senior Congress leader and Member of Parliament Rahul Gandhi will visit Punjab tomorrow to meet families affected by the recent floods and assess the extent of damage.
Sources said that as per the programme finalised by the party, Rahul Gandhi will arrive at Amritsar Airport at 9.30 a.m. From there, he will proceed directly to the Ramdas area, followed by a visit to the Ajnala area in Amritsar district.
He will then head to Gurdaspur district, including Dinanagar, before returning to Amritsar where he will meet flood-affected families and hear their concerns. Gandhi is also expected to interact with locals to understand the kind of assistance they need most. He will supervise the party’s operations in the flood-affected areas of the state.
Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring said, “It will be a day-long visit.”
A few days ago, Rahul Gandhi had expressed concern on social media about the situation in the flood-affected regions. In his post, he wrote that the news of the death of many people due to heavy rains and floods in several parts of the country, including Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, and Himachal Pradesh, was extremely sad and worrying.
“I express my deepest condolences to the families of the deceased and wish for the safe recovery of the missing people,” he had stated.
He had appealed to the government to issue a high alert in all the affected areas and to speed up the rescue operation so that further loss of life could be prevented and timely help could reach those in need. Gandhi had also urged Congress leaders and workers to assist the administration and actively cooperate in relief and rescue efforts.
A few days ago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the flood-ravaged state and announced an interim relief package of ₹1,600 crore.