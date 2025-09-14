Rahul Gandhi to meet flood-hit families during Punjab visit on September 15

CHANDIGARH: Senior Congress leader and Member of Parliament Rahul Gandhi will visit Punjab tomorrow to meet families affected by the recent floods and assess the extent of damage.

Sources said that as per the programme finalised by the party, Rahul Gandhi will arrive at Amritsar Airport at 9.30 a.m. From there, he will proceed directly to the Ramdas area, followed by a visit to the Ajnala area in Amritsar district.

He will then head to Gurdaspur district, including Dinanagar, before returning to Amritsar where he will meet flood-affected families and hear their concerns. Gandhi is also expected to interact with locals to understand the kind of assistance they need most. He will supervise the party’s operations in the flood-affected areas of the state.