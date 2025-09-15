Bhagwat: Nation remains on path of development, proves predictions wrong

BHOPAL: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said that India is steadily moving forward on the path of development, defying global predictions made at the time of Independence.

“India has defied predictions of failure by drawing strength from the trinity of Gyan, Karma and Bhakti (knowledge, action and devotion) that has been handed down through faiths and communities,” Bhagwat said in Indore, while releasing ‘Parikrama Kripa Saar’, a book by former union minister and Madhya Pradesh cabinet minister Prahlad Singh Patel based on his Narmada Parikrama Yatra three decades ago.

He recalled how global leaders, including former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill, had predicted that India would not survive as a unified nation after the end of British rule. “However, India proved them wrong by remaining united and resilient,” he said. He noted that while Churchill believed India would collapse into division and chaos, it is now England itself that faces internal challenges, while India continues to progress and stay united.

Bhagwat added that though the country had been divided in the past, it is now on the path to restoring unity and collective strength.

He underlined that India had led the world for nearly 3,000 years without suppressing other nations or erasing identities. “Despite leadership, our country never conquered or converted. There were continuous dialogue and respect for diversity, something missing in today’s world,” he said. The RSS chief also emphasised environmental conservation as central to sustainable growth.

The event drew a prominent gathering, including MP CM Dr Mohan Yadav, Vidhan Sabha Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar and other senior ministers and BJP leaders.