Gujarat builder brutally murdered over Rs 25 crore business feud; killers, mastermind arrested

AHMEDABAD: In a chilling tale of greed, betrayal, and bloodshed, builder Himmatbhai Rudani was brutally hacked to death in Ahmedabad. His murder is traced back to a business feud worth Rs 25 crore.

Police cracked the sensational case within hours, arresting three hired killers and the alleged mastermind, Rudani’s former partner, Mansukh Lakhani alias Jackie, who is accused of paying Rs 1 crore in cash and a house to have him eliminated.

The gruesome crime unfolded late on September 13 when Rudani parked his luxurious Car in the basement of Sardar Dham, Nikol, unaware that death was lurking nearby.

As he returned to his car, the attackers, who had been trailing him for days, struck with sharp weapons, slashing him mercilessly in a pre-planned ambush.

Within moments of the killing, the assailants captured photos and videos of Rudani’s lifeless body and sent them to Mansukh Lakhani as a proof that the contract had been executed.

The killers then stuffed the body into the deck of the car, drove it around Ahmedabad in a bid to erase their tracks, and finally abandoned the car near Bridge, six kilometres from the crime scene, before fleeing under the cover of darkness.

The investigation gathered pace rapidly as police teams fanned out across the city and beyond.