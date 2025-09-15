Rahul Gandhi visits flood-hit villages in Punjab, interacts with affected families

CHANDIGARH: Senior Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Monday visited several flood-affected villages in Amritsar and Gurdaspur districts of Punjab, where he interacted with people impacted by the recent natural calamity.
Upon arrival at Amritsar airport, Gandhi proceeded directly to Gurdwara Baba Budha Sahib at Ramdas in Ajnala, where he paid obeisance and participated in an ‘ardas’ (prayer ceremony) for the welfare and prosperity of the people, especially those affected by the floods.
During his visit, Rahul Gandhi was briefed by Congress leaders on the scale of damage and devastation caused by the floods in Punjab. They also alleged that negligence on the part of both the state and central governments had worsened the crisis. The leaders claimed that timely intervention could have mitigated up to 75% of the damage.
They further criticized the central government for announcing a “meagre” Rs 1,600 crore flood relief package, stating that the total losses in Punjab were estimated to exceed Rs 20,000 crore. The leaders also blamed the state government for its slow and inadequate response, claiming that the official machinery was "missing" in the initial days of the disaster.
Rahul Gandhi appreciated the efforts of party leaders and workers who had helped on the ground during the floods. He expressed gratitude towards sitting and former MPs and MLAs of the party who had pledged to contribute their one-month salary or pension towards the flood relief fund.
“I have always been deeply touched and impressed by the spirit of service among the common people of Punjab. They never let adversity demoralize them. This spirit was visible during the floods as well,” Gandhi said.
While interacting with flood victims, Gandhi inquired about their immediate needs and concerns. Most residents living along the riverbanks, whose homes were either damaged or destroyed, demanded immediate compensation for their losses.
He assured the victims that he would raise their issues with the relevant authorities and press for adequate and timely relief. He also endorsed the concerns of state Congress leaders, agreeing that the central package was insufficient.
Gandhi had planned to visit Toor village, which remained cut off during the floods, and had reached Makora Pattan for onward travel by boat. However, he had to cancel the visit after Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge received a phone call from Union Home Minister Amit Shah, advising Gandhi to avoid crossing the flooded river due to safety concerns.
During the visit, Congress MLA Pargat Singh stated that Gandhi “understands the pain of Punjab properly.” Meanwhile, former MLA Navjot Kaur Sidhu, wife of ex-MP Navjot Singh Sidhu, praised Gandhi, calling him a “huge motivation” for party workers.
Rahul Gandhi was accompanied by several senior Congress leaders, including, general secretary in charge Bhupesh Bhagel, Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, leader of opposition in Punjab Partap Singh Bajwa and former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi.