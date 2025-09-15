Rahul Gandhi visits flood-hit villages in Punjab, interacts with affected families

CHANDIGARH: Senior Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Monday visited several flood-affected villages in Amritsar and Gurdaspur districts of Punjab, where he interacted with people impacted by the recent natural calamity.

Upon arrival at Amritsar airport, Gandhi proceeded directly to Gurdwara Baba Budha Sahib at Ramdas in Ajnala, where he paid obeisance and participated in an ‘ardas’ (prayer ceremony) for the welfare and prosperity of the people, especially those affected by the floods.

During his visit, Rahul Gandhi was briefed by Congress leaders on the scale of damage and devastation caused by the floods in Punjab. They also alleged that negligence on the part of both the state and central governments had worsened the crisis. The leaders claimed that timely intervention could have mitigated up to 75% of the damage.

They further criticized the central government for announcing a “meagre” Rs 1,600 crore flood relief package, stating that the total losses in Punjab were estimated to exceed Rs 20,000 crore. The leaders also blamed the state government for its slow and inadequate response, claiming that the official machinery was "missing" in the initial days of the disaster.

Rahul Gandhi appreciated the efforts of party leaders and workers who had helped on the ground during the floods. He expressed gratitude towards sitting and former MPs and MLAs of the party who had pledged to contribute their one-month salary or pension towards the flood relief fund.

“I have always been deeply touched and impressed by the spirit of service among the common people of Punjab. They never let adversity demoralize them. This spirit was visible during the floods as well,” Gandhi said.