At least five dead, 20 missing as floods and landslides wreak havoc in Dehradun, neighbouring areas

DEHRADUN: At least five people were killed and over 20 went missing after a cloudburst late Monday night triggered torrential rain and widespread destruction in Dehradun.
The calamity, centred in Sahastradhara, struck in the early hours of Tuesday, unleashing flash floods that swept away hotels, shops and houses and caused severe damage to commercial establishments and vital infrastructure across the district with many feared to be trapped or swept away in the raging waters.
Disaster Management Secretary Vinod Kumar Suman said damage has also been reported from Mal Devta in Dehradun and from Mussoorie.
Heavy overnight rains at various places in Uttarakhand damaged roads, houses and shops, and washed out a bridge early on Tuesday following the calamity that also triggered some landslides.
Teams are engaged in relief and rescue operations in the affected areas, while 300 to 400 people have been moved to safety, Suman highlighted.
Reports indicate that four people were swept away near Shikhar Fall in Bhagat Singh Colony, Tapkeshwar, while a landslide at Mussoorie’s Jharipani toll plaza buried two workers, killing one and injuring the other. Two more people are reported missing from the Karli Gaad area.
In Doiwala, several homes were flooded, and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams rescued three people stranded in the Chandrabhaga River.
Waterlogging in Tehri left people stranded at Geeta Bhawan, Suman said, adding that they were rescued. A road in Nainital has also been blocked by debris brought by a landslide triggered by heavy rain.
Residents of Majhara village were on the road, having survived what they called a landslide that hit their dwellings early in the morning. They claimed that some people have gone missing.
SDRF and NDRF teams were mobilised overnight in a swift response to the unfolding crisis.
"Upon receiving news of the disaster, SDRF and NDRF teams reached the affected sites immediately," SDRF Commandant Arpan Yaduvanshi told The New Indian Express.
"Residents of the impacted areas have been moved to safer locations. Heavy machinery, including excavators, has been deployed for relief and rescue operations, and the search for missing persons is continuing on a war footing,” he added.
In Parwal village near Jhajra, eight labourers went missing after being swept away by the raging Asan River, which also carried off a tractor and a scooter. The Nanda Ki Chowki bridge was severely damaged, disrupting key connectivity.
Beyond the main disaster zones, several low-lying areas in Dehradun, including Mohini Road and Bhagat Singh Colony, faced severe waterlogging and inundation.
A recently constructed road near IT Park was damaged by debris, and an electricity transformer was swept away in Adhoiwala and Upper Rajeev Nagar. The municipal control room received numerous waterlogging reports and dispatched teams for assistance.
In a separate incident in Vikasnagar, a scooter rider was killed and another injured when falling rocks struck near the Jajred landslide zone on the Kalsi-Chakrata motor road.
SDRF sources said a major rescue operation was carried out at the Devbhoomi Institute campus in Ponda, where around 200 students were trapped due to extensive waterlogging.
A team from Dehradun headquarters swiftly evacuated all students to safety.
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inspected the severely affected Maldevta and Kesarwala regions in Dehradun, and directed officials to step up relief and rescue efforts. He also assured the locals of all possible assistance.
"Heavy rainfall has caused extensive damage to roads, bridges, and government properties across various parts of the state, severely impacting lives," the Chief Minister said.
Dhami instructed the authorities to clear blocked routes quickly and restore drinking water and electricity without delay. He also said that the government and administrative teams are working on the ground, with all departments coordinating relief, rescue and rehabilitation efforts.
"Special vigilance is being maintained to handle the disaster, given the rising water levels in rivers," the Chief Minister Dhani added.
Dhami is monitoring the situation at the State Disaster Operations Centre and maintaining regular contact with all District Magistrates.
Heavy rains caused the Song River to swell, flooding the nearby areas.
Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Sadar, Hari Giri, said, "The water level is rising, and the flow is very strong right now. No deaths have been reported so far. Tourists were staying in the hotels."
Waterlogging has been reported in Dehradun's IT Park area, with water entering many offices, leaving people stranded.
"I have been stranded here since 5:30am. There is a lot of water. The car here has been stuck since last night and is submerged. Water has entered offices and basements," said Hrithik Sharma, a local.