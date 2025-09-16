Bhopal Diary | BJP MLA’s controversial remarks ruffle feathers

Second-time BJP MLA Pannalal Shakya’s apprehension at a public event in Guna district about a potential civil war-like situation arising in the country, in the wake of disturbances in South Asian nations, including Nepal, has exposed the ruling party’s inability to rein in its loudmouth leaders. While addressing a sports event in Guna, the MLA also asked the district collector to submit his proposal to the Centre, requesting that military training be made compulsory for the 18-309 age group across the country. The state BJP has distanced itself from Shakya’s statements. People are waiting to see how state BJP chief Hemant Khandelwal responds.

Saffron party worker intimidates walkers

Six years after PM Narendra Modi launched the Fit India Movement, an alleged BJP worker, Sunil Yadav, reportedly ordered digging up part of the walking trail at Bhopal’s Jamboree Maidan. This area is used by morning and evening walkers. The digging was apparently for an upcoming media house event. Some walkers, including a journalist, questioned Yadav, who is considered close to a first-time MP. He claimed BHEL owned the ground. He said it had been hired for Rs 1.8 lakh and, shockingly, asserted that the ground wasn’t meant for walking, playing, or picnics. He told them in a tone that they should walk on the road and not bother him again.