Modi hails defence reforms, reviews battle readiness

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed the security situation and the operational preparedness of the Armed Forces as he inaugurated the 16th Combined Commanders’ Conference (CCC) in Kolkata on Monday.
According to the Ministry of Defence, “The PM was briefed on the operational readiness in the context of the new normal created by Operation Sindoor, and the future of warfare amidst the emerging technology and tactics.”
He also reviewed the reforms implemented in the last two years, and the plan for the next two years.
Modi complimented the Armed Forces for the success of Operation Sindoor and their integral role in nation building, anti-piracy, safe return of Indian citizens from conflict zones as well as providing humanitarian assistance and disaster relief to friendly countries.
With 2025 being the ‘Year of Reforms’ in defence, the PM instructed the Defence Ministry to swiftly implement concrete steps to achieve greater jointness, atmanirbharta (self reliance) and innovation to meet future challenges and prevail against any eventuality.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was present during the meeting. National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, MoS Defence Sanjay Seth, CDS General Anil Chauhan, Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, General Upendra Dwivedi, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, Secretary (Defence Production) were among those present.
This newspaper was the first to report that along with the PM, Rajnath Singh will address the Commanders on September 16, and the Chief of Defence on September 17.