Modi hails defence reforms, reviews battle readiness

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed the security situation and the operational preparedness of the Armed Forces as he inaugurated the 16th Combined Commanders’ Conference (CCC) in Kolkata on Monday.

According to the Ministry of Defence, “The PM was briefed on the operational readiness in the context of the new normal created by Operation Sindoor, and the future of warfare amidst the emerging technology and tactics.”

He also reviewed the reforms implemented in the last two years, and the plan for the next two years.

Modi complimented the Armed Forces for the success of Operation Sindoor and their integral role in nation building, anti-piracy, safe return of Indian citizens from conflict zones as well as providing humanitarian assistance and disaster relief to friendly countries.