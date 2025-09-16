PM Modi to launch ‘Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan,’ Poshan Maah on September 17

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch ‘Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan’ (SNSPA) and the eighth edition of the Poshan Maah scheme on the occasion of his birthday on Wednesday, to strengthen healthcare and nutrition services for women, adolescent girls, and children across the country.

More than one lakh health camps will be organised in the Ayushman Arogya Mandirs and Community Health Centres under the Abhiyan, which intends to ensure comprehensive screenings for women’s health issues like anaemia, hypertension, diabetes, and cancer.

One of the key objectives of the Abhiyan is to support immunisation efforts and nutritional benefits to reduce maternal and child mortality rates.

The campaign is a joint initiative by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the Ministry of Women and Child Development.

It is aimed at strengthening healthcare services for women and children across India, with a focus on improving access, quality care, and awareness.

Described as a Jan Bhagidaari Abhiyaan, it encourages active participation from private hospitals and healthcare professionals to foster inclusive healthcare delivery.