PM Modi to launch ‘Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan,’ Poshan Maah on September 17

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch ‘Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan’ (SNSPA) and the eighth edition of the Poshan Maah scheme on the occasion of his birthday on Wednesday, to strengthen healthcare and nutrition services for women, adolescent girls, and children across the country.
More than one lakh health camps will be organised in the Ayushman Arogya Mandirs and Community Health Centres under the Abhiyan, which intends to ensure comprehensive screenings for women’s health issues like anaemia, hypertension, diabetes, and cancer.
One of the key objectives of the Abhiyan is to support immunisation efforts and nutritional benefits to reduce maternal and child mortality rates.
The campaign is a joint initiative by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the Ministry of Women and Child Development.
It is aimed at strengthening healthcare services for women and children across India, with a focus on improving access, quality care, and awareness.
Described as a Jan Bhagidaari Abhiyaan, it encourages active participation from private hospitals and healthcare professionals to foster inclusive healthcare delivery.
According to the health ministry, more than one lakh health camps are being organised, which will make it the largest ever health outreach for women and children in the country.
The initiative will also cover screening for non-communicable diseases, tuberculosis, sickle cell disease, and maternal health, besides providing nutrition counselling, menstrual hygiene promotion and awareness sessions on lifestyle and mental health.
The beneficiaries will be linked to digital health services like Ayushman Bharat Health Accounts (ABHA) and PM-JAY.
The fortnight-long campaign will mobilise ASHA and Anganwadi workers, ANMs, self-help groups, panchayati raj institutions and youth volunteers under the MY Bharat initiative to drive awareness at the grassroots level.
Specialist services in gynaecology, paediatrics, dermatology, ophthalmology, psychiatry and dentistry will be offered through government medical colleges, district hospitals and central institutions like AIIMS, ESIC and CGHS facilities, with private hospitals also expected to join the campaign.
Various ministries, including rural development, education, youth affairs, tribal affairs, social justice, defence, railways, Ayush, and others, will participate in the convergence drive to expand outreach.
The campaign is aligned with the prime minister’s vision of health, nutrition, fitness and a developed India by 2047, the health ministry added.