Tragedy in Gujarat: MP youth loses life in industrial mishap after moving with father for work

Ahmedabad: A young man from Madhya Pradesh, who had come to Gujarat with his father in search of a better livelihood, tragically lost his life in a horrific industrial accident at a road machinery factory near Ahmedabad.

The deadly workplace accident occurred on the evening of Sunday, September 14, at a road machinery manufacturing unit located in Mandali village, along the busy Ahmedabad-Mehsana highway. What began as a routine operation turned catastrophic when a crane suddenly lurched forward and its boom struck a high-voltage overhead power line.

As the crane touched the live wire, a massive electric current surged through the metal structure. Workers, in a desperate attempt to stop the out-of-control machine, rushed forward—only to be struck by a violent electric shock. Within seconds, eight men collapsed on the factory floor, writhing in pain, as chaos erupted around them.

The terrifying sequence was captured on the factory’s CCTV cameras, showing the frantic struggle as other workers tried to pull the crane away from the live wire. After a tense effort, the crane was finally moved clear of the power line, allowing rescuers to reach the victims.