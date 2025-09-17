Congress, SAD urge PM Modi, HM Shah to allow Sikh jatha to visit Pakistan on Guru Nanak’s birthday

CHANDIGARH: The political controversy over the Union Government denying permission for a Sikh jatha (group of pilgrims) to visit Pakistan for the Parkash Parb (birth anniversary) of Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of Sikhism, in November this year refuses to die down.

On Tuesday, both the Congress and the Shiromani Akali Dal urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to allow the devotees to travel to the neighbouring country, respecting Sikh sentiments.

Senior Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to grant permission for Sikh pilgrims to visit Nankana Sahib in Pakistan on the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.

“While we fully understand the need to prioritise national security, it is disheartening to note that age-old traditions, faith, and spiritual practices of lakhs of Sikhs are repeatedly sacrificed in the name of hostility between two governments. The jatha to Nankana Sahib is not just a journey across borders, it is an unbroken centuries-old tradition that binds the Sikh community worldwide with their spiritual roots,” reads the letter.

It further stated, “It is particularly ironical that while pilgrims can be stopped, international cricket and sporting exchanges continue unhindered, even if through neutral venues. The message this sends to ordinary devotees is one of discrimination: that faith, heritage, and Punjabi traditions are easier to sacrifice than commercial or political interests."

"I therefore urge you to reconsider this decision and ensure that Sikh pilgrims are allowed safe passage to Nankana Sahib. Necessary diplomatic and security arrangements can always be made, as has been done in the past.”