India to merge tri-service education branches, set up joint military stations as part of defence reforms

Adding to the step-by-step approach towards transformation of the Indian military organization and structures, the commanders of the Army, Navy, and the Air Force on Wednesday took the decision to create a single tri-services education organisation catering to the requirements of the forces. New joint military stations will also be established.
Confirming the steps on its social media handle on X, the Headquarters (HQ), Integrated Defence Staff (IDS), said, "On the final day of the Combined Commanders' Conference (CCC) 2025, decision by all the Chiefs and Commanders for merging of education branches of three services to form single Tri-Services Education Corps was announced."
"The decision on formation of three Joint Military Stations was also announced," HQ-IDS said.
The education branches of the forces have generally been entrusted with the responsibility of enhancing the educational standard of the troops, and its cadre is posted at subareas (garrisons), headquarters, training centres, units, establishments, sainik schools, military schools, colleges, and selection centres.
The military stations are dedicated geographical areas housing equipment and personnel, and their families, where they live and train.
Additionally, the CDS reviewed the directions given by the Prime Minister and Defence Minister and discussed the roadmap of implementing them in a time-bound manner.
CCC 2025 has been instrumental in identifying and finalising the most important transformations required that will drive impactful changes in the future, HQ-IDS said.
Jointness and integration are the cornerstones of transformation to joint structures towards which the Indian armed forces are progressing with the intention of being "future ready". Year 2025 is being observed as the 'Year of Reforms' in the MoD.
Under the MoD's Department of Military Affairs (DMA), HQ IDS works as a point organisation for jointmanship in the Ministry of Defence (MoD), which integrates policy, doctrine, war fighting, and procurement of arms and equipment.
India's war-fighting machinery and organisations are being reorganised to meet the needs of technology-led modern warfare.
To enumerate reorganisation from the top, the three services (Army, Navy, and Air Force) will be eventually reset into Integrated Theatre Commands (ITCs).
As is being reported consistently by The New Indian Express, presently the three services fight the war independently, with the geographical area being looked after by their 17 Commands (seven each of the Army and Air Force and three of the Navy).
The reorganization, leading eventually to the ITCs, is being executed in multiple ways and at various levels. New raisings, training, promotion, posting, and financial planning are just a few of them.