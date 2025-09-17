India to merge tri-service education branches, set up joint military stations as part of defence reforms

Adding to the step-by-step approach towards transformation of the Indian military organization and structures, the commanders of the Army, Navy, and the Air Force on Wednesday took the decision to create a single tri-services education organisation catering to the requirements of the forces. New joint military stations will also be established.

Confirming the steps on its social media handle on X, the Headquarters (HQ), Integrated Defence Staff (IDS), said, "On the final day of the Combined Commanders' Conference (CCC) 2025, decision by all the Chiefs and Commanders for merging of education branches of three services to form single Tri-Services Education Corps was announced."

"The decision on formation of three Joint Military Stations was also announced," HQ-IDS said.

The education branches of the forces have generally been entrusted with the responsibility of enhancing the educational standard of the troops, and its cadre is posted at subareas (garrisons), headquarters, training centres, units, establishments, sainik schools, military schools, colleges, and selection centres.

The military stations are dedicated geographical areas housing equipment and personnel, and their families, where they live and train.

Additionally, the CDS reviewed the directions given by the Prime Minister and Defence Minister and discussed the roadmap of implementing them in a time-bound manner.

CCC 2025 has been instrumental in identifying and finalising the most important transformations required that will drive impactful changes in the future, HQ-IDS said.