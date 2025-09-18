Will study implications: India on Pakistan-Saudi Arabia defence deal

NEW DELHI: A day after Pakistan and Saudi Arabia inked a strategic defence pact, India on Thursday said it will study implications of the move for its national security as well as for regional and global stability.

The agreement states that "any aggression against either of the two countries shall be considered as an aggression against both," according to a Pakistan-Saudi Arabia joint statement.

In a carefully crafted response, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said New Delhi remains committed to protecting India's national interests and ensuring "comprehensive national security in all domains."

The "Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement" was signed by Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Abdulaziz Al Saud and Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.