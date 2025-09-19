Chandigarh Diary | Haryana’s Anil Vij drops ‘minister’ from his X bio

Haryana minister Anil Vij has dropped the word ‘minister’ from his bio on social media platform X. Earlier, his bio read “Anil Vij Minister Haryana, India”, but it now says “Anil Vij Ambala Cantt Haryana, India.” Vij said he does not want to gain popularity or followers because of his ministerial post. He added that his followers grew faster without the ‘minister’ tag and that “Vij itself is a tag now.” About a year ago, he also removed the tag from his Facebook account. In the past, Vij has openly criticised his own party leaders, accusing them of running a “parallel BJP” in Ambala Cantonment.
Jakhar, Mundian in war of words post Modi visit
Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar and Punjab cabinet minister Hardeep Singh Mundian clashed after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to flood-hit areas and his announcement of a Rs 1,600 crore relief package. Jakhar said he was not aware of Mundian’s political rank or career. “I know state agriculture minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian, but I had not heard of Mundian until he attended PM Modi’s meeting,” he remarked. In response, Mundian accused Jakhar of having a “feudal mindset.” He said he had respected Jakhar as a wise leader, but was shocked by his comment. The exchange has added to the ongoing political mudslinging in Punjab.
Rahul Gandhi’s gift for six-year-old—a new cycle
A six-year-old boy from flood-hit Amritsar has received a new bicycle, promised to him by senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. During his September 15 visit to Ghonewal village in Ajnala, Gandhi met Amritpal Singh, who was crying after his cycle rusted in floodwaters. Gandhi hugged him, called him a brave boy, and promised him a replacement. On Monday, a team from the Amritsar Congress Committee, led by Sourabh Madaan Mithu, delivered the cycle on Gandhi’s behalf. They also connected Amritpal with Gandhi through a video call, where the boy and his family thanked him for the kind gesture.
