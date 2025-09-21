Gangster Raees Khan arrested ahead of Bihar Polls; cache of AK-47 cartridges seized

PATNA: The Bihar Police’s Special Task Force (STF) on Sunday arrested notorious gangster Raees Khan and three of his associates during raids at their hideouts in Siwan. A cache of illegal arms, including 47 live cartridges for AK-47 assault rifles, was seized during the five-hour-long operation.

Raees Khan’s arrest, just ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections, is expected to stir political controversy, as he is an active member of Union Minister Chirag Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas). Khan had formally joined the LJP (RV) on 15 January at an event in Siwan’s Sahuli village, where Paswan himself arrived by helicopter.

Nilesh Kumar, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Saran Range, confirmed the arrests of Raees Khan and his associates, Munna Mian and Aftab Alam. A fourth individual was also detained, whose identity is still being verified.

According to DIG Kumar, 47 live cartridges of AK-47 rifles and other sophisticated firearms were recovered during the raid. He added that Raees Khan has 43 criminal cases registered against him, while Aftab and Munna are facing six and three cases respectively.