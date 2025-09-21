Indian Railways cuts freight transit time with new time-tabled cargo services

CHANDIGARH: Indian Railways has introduced scheduled, commodity-specific, time-tabled cargo services to enhance freight logistics by connecting key production and consumption centres across the northern region.

These include the Annapurna Service from Ludhiana to Varanasi transporting foodgrains, the Gati-Vahan Service from Farrukhnagar in Haryana to Lucknow for automobiles, the Niryaat Cargo Service from Garhi to Mundra Port for containers and the Anantnag Cement Cargo Service from Roopnagar in Punjab to Anantnag in Jammu and Kashmir.

In an official statement, the railways stated that these services aim to improve customer satisfaction, ensure reliable transit times and provide industry-aligned logistics solutions.

“The newly introduced services include the Annapurna Service from Ludhiana to Varanasi, transporting foodgrains over 704 km in an average of 17 hours; the Gati-Vahan Service from Farrukhnagar (Haryana) to Lucknow for automobiles, covering 557 km in 28 hours, down from the earlier 70-hour transit; the Niryaat Cargo Service from Garhi to Mundra Port for containers, covering 1061 km in 32 hours; and the Anantnag Cement Cargo Service from Roopnagar to Anantnag, transporting cement over 586 km in 31 hours,” it read.

The statement further said that extensive planning and coordination were undertaken with freight stakeholders, including the FCI, automobile operators, container train operators and adjacent railway zones, to chart suitable paths across inter-divisional and inter-zonal networks.