Maharashtra Dy CM Eknath Shinde’s 'X' account hacked; Pakistan, Turkey flags posted

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's official 'X' (formerly Twitter) account was briefly hacked on Sunday, with the hackers posting images of the flags of Pakistan and Turkey, officials said.

The incident occurred hours before the high-voltage Asia Cup clash between India and Pakistan. Hackers also live-streamed visuals featuring symbols associated with the two countries.

"We immediately alerted the cyber crime cell," an official from Shinde's team told PTI. "Our social media team managed to regain control of the account within 30 to 45 minutes."

An investigation is underway.

(With inputs from PTI)