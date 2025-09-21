Tejashwi Yadav’s ‘kalam banto’ campaign draws youth support in Bihar

NEW DELHI: Amidst the changing dynamics of Bihar’s political landscape, the state’s principal Opposition party, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), led by the young and crowd-pulling Tejashwi Yadav, has launched a symbolic initiative that signals a thoughtful and strategic shift in political engagement through the “kalam banto” (distribute the pens) campaign.

Although the ruling political dispensation mocks it, the initiative has been catching the attention and appreciation of the youth.

Quoting a slogan of Tejashwi, RJD supporter Shubham Kumar said, “Pen, work and factory – in the new era, it has to be given to the new generations! This is Tejashwi’s vow.”

Bihar’s youth, often described as highly intelligent and capable, have long needed a push towards empowerment through education. The pen, symbolising knowledge and progress, is now being championed as the tool to unlock their potential.

Tejashwi Yadav, who has evolved through years of political highs and lows, is now inspiring the youth to choose pens over other means, to think, to express, and to lead. These are unified views, as remarked by a section of youths from across castes.

Amardeep Kumar, a young man from an upper-caste family in Bihar, said, “Jo Tejashwi kar rahe wo galat nahi hai. Ye move ye batata hai ki RJD ab sab ke liye hai aur lathi se nahi kalam se vikas ki kahani likhna chahta. I do support it, even though I am an upper-caste youth.”

The idea, said to be conceptualised by Tejashwi’s political adviser and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Yadav, involves distributing pens at rallies and public gatherings where Tejashwi addresses the masses, in which the youth outnumber other age groups.