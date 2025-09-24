After Tejashwi’s refusal, Owaisi to launch yatra

PATNA: Days after its offer to join INDIA bloc was turned down, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi is all set to launch ‘Seemanchal Nyay Yatra’ in Muslim dominated region of Bihar from September 24.

During the four-day yatra, Owaisi will hold roadshows and address public meetings in Kishanganj, Araria, Katihar and Purnea districts. He will primarily tour constituencies from where his party contested previous assembly election held in 2020.

Sharing details, Bihar in-charge of AIMIM Akhtarul Iman said that on the first day, the campaign will cover Kishanganj, Thakurganj and Bahadurganj. On the second day, it will move through Kochadhaman, Jokihat, Araria and Purnea. Other constituencies under Katihar, Araria and Purnea districts will also be covered during the campaign.

“Public meetings will be organised. In addition, roadshows have been planned to consolidate our support base in the reason,” he told this reporter over phone. During the campaign, Owaisi is expected to highlight backwardness of Seemanchal region.