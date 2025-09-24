Four dead, at least 45 injured in Ladakh clashes; youth torches BJP office, police van; Wangchuk ends strike

Atleast four people were killed and 45 others injured in intense clashes between protesters and security personnel during the Leh Apex Body (LAB) led shutdown in Leh town of Ladakh on Wednesday.
Police had to resort to firing to bring the situation under control after the protesters, who have launched an agitation for statehood for Ladakh and extension of the Sixth Schedule, indulged in widespread violence, attacking a BJP office and several vehicles, they said.
Four people were killed and 45 others, including 22 police personnel injured in intense clashes, officials said.
Hundreds of protesting youth brought Ladakh's Leh to a standstill as they clashed with police and torched the BJP office and several vehicles including a police van, prompting security forces to fire teargas shells and resort to baton charge.
The massive protest and shutdown were held in support of the demand to advance the proposed talks with the BJP-led Union Government on the extension of the Sixth Schedule as well as statehood to Ladakh.
The protests turned violent as the youth clashed with police personnel and pelted stones at the policemen, who were deployed in strength in the area. The protesters also pelted stones at government offices and police vehicles.
Additional forces have been deployed to restore order, said officials.
The administration imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the BNSS to ban the assembly of five or more people, officials said.
Besides, Congress leader and councillor Phuntsog Stanzin Tsepag was booked for allegedly making a provocative speech at the hunger strike venue on Tuesday.
The Ladakh Apex Body (LAB) youth wing called for the protest after two of the 15 people, who were on a 35-day hunger strike since September 10, were shifted to a hospital after their condition deteriorated on Tuesday evening.
The hunger strike led by climate activist Sonam Wangchuk was also part of the ongoing agitation in the region.
Acording to a PTI report, Wangchuk addressed an online press conference, were he said two of the protesters, a 72-year-old man and a woman (62), were taken to a hospital on Tuesday, and claimed that it was most likely the immediate trigger for the violent protest.
Wangchuk said frustration had been building among the youths as the peaceful protests were not yielding any results. He also said there have been reports of three to five youths being killed.
Earlier, Wangchuk had appealed to people to maintain peace and follow the non-violent means of protest. He termed the protest by the youth as an outburst of their emotions after being denied jobs and democratic rights.
"I request the youth of Ladakh to stop the violence forthwith as it only causes harm to our cause and further deteriorates the situation. We do not want instability in Ladakh and the country," Wangchuk told his supporters who had gathered in large numbers at the venue of the strike.
As the clashes intensified, Wanchuk also put out a video message on his X handle appealing to the youth to remain peaceful and stop violence.
He appealed to the central government to prepone the dialogue date with the Ladakh leaders from October 6 to the end of this month.
Meanwhile, the Kargil Democratic Alliance today called for a shutdown in Kargil district tomorrow to demand the grant of statehood and 6th Schedule status to Ladakh and the preponement of the talks date fixed by the MHA.
"Our strike will also extend support to Wangchuk and others, who have been on hunger strike in Leh for last 15 days," said KDA co-convenor Asgar Karbalai.
He said the talks should entirely focus on their demand for the 6th Schedule and statehood to Ladakh.
A fresh round of talks is scheduled between the Centre and Ladakh representatives, comprising members of Leh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) on October 6.
The two bodies have been been jointly spearheading an agitation over the past four years in support of their demands and have held several rounds of talks with the government in the past.
Meanwhile, the four-day annual Ladakh festival was cancelled on the last day on Wednesday amid the massive protests.
"The administration of the Union Territory of Ladakh has announced cancellation of the last day and closing ceremony of the ongoing Ladakh Festival due to unavoidable circumstances. The administration deeply regrets the inconvenience caused to all stakeholders including local artists, cultural troupes, tourists, and the people of Ladakh who were eagerly looking forward to the event," the Department of Information and Public Relations said in a statement.