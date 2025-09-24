Four dead, at least 45 injured in Ladakh clashes; youth torches BJP office, police van; Wangchuk ends strike

Atleast four people were killed and 45 others injured in intense clashes between protesters and security personnel during the Leh Apex Body (LAB) led shutdown in Leh town of Ladakh on Wednesday.

Police had to resort to firing to bring the situation under control after the protesters, who have launched an agitation for statehood for Ladakh and extension of the Sixth Schedule, indulged in widespread violence, attacking a BJP office and several vehicles, they said.

Four people were killed and 45 others, including 22 police personnel injured in intense clashes, officials said.

Hundreds of protesting youth brought Ladakh's Leh to a standstill as they clashed with police and torched the BJP office and several vehicles including a police van, prompting security forces to fire teargas shells and resort to baton charge.

The massive protest and shutdown were held in support of the demand to advance the proposed talks with the BJP-led Union Government on the extension of the Sixth Schedule as well as statehood to Ladakh.

The protests turned violent as the youth clashed with police personnel and pelted stones at the policemen, who were deployed in strength in the area. The protesters also pelted stones at government offices and police vehicles.

Additional forces have been deployed to restore order, said officials.

The administration imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the BNSS to ban the assembly of five or more people, officials said.

Besides, Congress leader and councillor Phuntsog Stanzin Tsepag was booked for allegedly making a provocative speech at the hunger strike venue on Tuesday.