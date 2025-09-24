INDIA bloc allies hold another round of talks, say deal on seats soon

PATNA: Opposition INDIA bloc allies on Tuesday held another round of talks on seat-sharing for the Bihar Assembly election due in October-November. The meeting was held at the official residence of RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav in the state capital.

Besides him, RJD MP Sanjay Yadav, CPI (M-L) leader Kunal, AICC in charge of Bihar Krishna Allavaru, Congress Legislature Party leader Shakeel Ahmed Khan, VIP’s Nurul Hoda and other leaders were also in attendance.

After the meeting, Congress leader Shakeel Ahmad Khan said that discussions were held on all poll related issues, including seat sharing. He said that the seat sharing deal would be finalised soon. “Wait for a few more days, we will let you know about seat-sharing arrangements,” he told the media.

Meanwhile, sources claimed that Congress furnished a list of 76 seats, where the party was keen to contest election. On the other hand, CPI(M-L) provided the list of 40 seats along with names of its probable candidates, the CPI gave the list of 24 seats along with names of its candidates and CPM a list of 11 seats along with names of its candidates.

VIP is staking its claim to 60 seats in the seat sharing deal but provided the list of 30 candidates and the constituencies it wanted to contest. VIP chief and former state minister Mukesh Sahni claimed that there was no dispute among INDIA bloc allies over seat sharing. He claimed that the seat sharing deal would take a final shape soon. In the last assembly poll, the RJD had contested on 144 seats.

Rs 100 cr defamation suit filed against PK

Bihar minister Ashok Choudhary on Tuesday issued a Rs 100 crore defamation notice to Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor, three days after the latter accused him of purchasing property worth Rs 200 crore in the last few years. The notice demanded that Kishor either provide evidence to substantiate his allegations or face criminal proceedings and a civil suit for damaging his client’s reputation.