Punjab to supply Sahiwal bulls to Kerala, will get high-yield HF and Murrah semen in return

To enhance knowledge and capacity building, he said that the partnership between Punjab and Kerala will prioritise human resource development through exchange programs for veterinarians, scientists and trainees. This initiative will facilitate capacity-building and training programs, fostering skill development and expertise sharing between the Punjab Livestock Development Board (PLDB) and the Kerala Livestock Development Board (KLDB).

Emphasising the vision behind the partnership, Khudian stated, "This is not just a partnership but a bridge between the strengths of North and South India in the animal husbandry sector. By combining Punjab’s excellence in indigenous breeds and Kerala’s expertise in high-yielding cross-breeds and advanced management practices, we aim to create a win-win situation that will ultimately benefit our farmers at the grassroots level.”

Chinchu Rani said that Kerala is eager to learn from Punjab’s experience while sharing its own advancements. "This collaborative spirit will pave the way for a more resilient and profitable dairy sector in both states, ensuring sustainable income growth for our farming communities," she said.

Highlighting the importance of technology transfer, Principal Secretary of the Punjab Animal Husbandry department Rahul Bhandari said that the exchange of scientists and new technologies is crucial. "This partnership will ensure that innovative practices are shared rapidly, leading to tangible on-ground benefits for our farmers. This pioneering initiative sets a new benchmark for inter-state cooperation in agriculture’s allied sectors and is expected to significantly enhance the genetic potential of livestock, increase milk production, and empower farmers across Punjab and Kerala," he said.