India’s farmers to benefit from new GST reforms: PM Modi at World Food India 2025

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday stated that India is progressing along a new path of innovation and reform, with widespread discussions underway regarding the next generation of GST reforms. He emphasised that these reforms promise lower costs and higher returns for farmers.

Speaking at a gathering during the World Food India 2025 event here, Prime Minister Modi highlighted the involvement of farmers, entrepreneurs, investors, innovators, and consumers. He noted that butter and ghee now attract only 5 per cent GST, offering substantial relief, while milk cans are also taxed at just 5 per cent, ensuring better prices for both farmers and producers.

“India possesses a triple strength of diversity, demand, and scale,” Modi said, stating that the country produces every type of grain, fruit, and vegetable, making it uniquely positioned on the global stage.

He observed that every hundred kilometres, the cuisine and its flavours change, reflecting India’s rich culinary variety. He stressed that this strong domestic demand provides India with a competitive edge and makes it a preferred destination for investors.

“India is operating at an unprecedented and extraordinary scale. In the past ten years, 25 crore people have overcome poverty and are now part of the neo middle class—India’s most energetic and aspirational segment,” remarked the Prime Minister, adding that the aspirations of this class are influencing food trends and driving demand.