No sanctions on Russian oil, world can’t afford to keep it off market: Oil Minister Puri

MUMBAI: Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has said the world cannot afford to keep Russia, which is the second largest oil producer, off the energy market as that will cause prices to shoot up beyond the common man’s reach and also bring in attendant economic problems like inflation. Moreover, he noted that there are no sanctions on Russian oil, only price caps, which have kept fuel prices under control.

“There are no sanctions on the purchase of Russian crude oil, and the world will face serious consequences if the supplies are disrupted. The world cannot afford to keep Russia off the oil market,” Puri told a select group of editors here Friday.

Citing the case of Iran and Venezuela, he said India has always complied with sanctions as a responsible member of the international community.

The comments come at a critical time for the country as the US has already slapped a 25% penal charge on our exports as more than a third of the domestic oil demand of 5.8-6 million barrels per day is met by imports from Russia, averaging 2 million barrels a day in August, with reports saying the volume has likely increased in the current month. The country meets more than 85% of energy demand from imports.

Speaking with reporters as critical negotiations on trade policies continue between the US and India, Puri said Russia is the second-largest supplier of crude globally at nearly 10.5 million barrels a day, and warned that the world will face serious consequences if supplies are disrupted.

"Energy is something you cannot do without... If you remove the second-largest producer, you will have to cut consumption. The consequences are pretty serious," Puri said. This is the reason why the world is not imposing sanctions on Russian oil, the career diplomat-turned-politician said.