President presents National Geoscience Awards 2024, calls for sustainable mining, rare earth self-reliance

NEW DELHI: President Droupadi Murmu on Friday presented the National Geoscience Awards 2024 for outstanding contributions in the field of geoscience at a ceremony held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre.

Speaking on the occasion, the President said that minerals have been central to the growth of human civilisation. “Minerals found in the Earth's crust have provided the foundation for human life and shaped our trade and industry. The Stone Age, the Bronze Age, and the Iron Age, the major stages of human civilisation's development, are named after minerals. Industrialisation would have been unimaginable without minerals like iron and coal,” she observed.

While noting that mining provides resources for economic development and generates significant employment, Murmu cautioned that the industry has “numerous adverse effects, including displacement of local communities, deforestation, and air and water pollution.” She stressed that “all regulations must be strictly adhered to during mining operations to mitigate these negative impacts” and added that “proper procedures should also be followed when closing mines to ensure that local communities and wildlife are not harmed.”