BKI terrorist Parminder Singh extradited from UAE to Punjab

Parminder Singh alias Pindi, was involved in multiple heinous crimes, including petrol bomb attacks, violent assaults and extortions in Batala in Gurdaspur.
Parminder Singh alias Pindi, a close aide of foreign-based terrorists Harwinder Singh alias Rinda and Happy Passia, has been brought from Abu Dhabi in the UAE.
CHANDIGARH: A Babbar Khalsa International terrorist, involved in multiple heinous crimes, has been extradited from the UAE, said a top Punjab Police officer on Saturday.

Parminder Singh alias Pindi, a close aide of foreign-based terrorists Harwinder Singh alias Rinda and Happy Passia, has been brought from Abu Dhabi in the UAE in close coordination with the central agencies, said Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav.

Yadav said Pindi was involved in multiple heinous crimes, including petrol bomb attacks, violent assaults and extortions in Batala in Gurdaspur.

In a post on X, Yadav said acting swiftly on a red corner notice (RCN) requested by the Batala police, a dedicated four-member team led by a senior police officer travelled to the UAE on September 24, coordinated with the Ministry of External Affairs and the UAE authorities.

After completing all legal formalities, the police team successfully brought the accused back to face justice, said Yadav.

