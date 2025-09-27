Obscene hoardings of former congress MLA Mewaram in Rajasthan spark outrage; his comeback rekindles party tussle

JAIPUR: Obscene posters and hoardings targeting former MLA Mewaram Jain have sparked a major controversy in Congress. Jain had recently re-entered the party after being expelled last year over the alleged obscene CD and rape case. On Saturday morning, the posters appeared across Barmer, Baytu, and Balotra, featuring his obscene photograph. They carried the message: “Barmer is disgraced. Barmer’s Congress will not tolerate the disrespect of women. We will not accept rapists.

Jain, a three-term MLA from Barmer between 2008 and 2023, was expelled by Congress in January 2024 after a case under gang rape and the POCSO Act was filed against him in Jodhpur in December 2023. He claims his acquittal by the court paved the way for his “return home” to Congress.

The identity of those behind the posters remains uncertain, but sources say they reflect internal dissent. Some Congress leaders reportedly went to Delhi to register objections with the party’s high command. Baytu MLA and MP Congress in-charge Harish Chaudhary, known for opposing the return of Amin Khan earlier, is also said to be against Jain’s comeback.

Reacting to the posters, Mewaram Jain has also said, “Even after the court has given a clean chit, calling all this fake, my opponents have put up posters. This is despicable. I have lodged a police complaint. This is not BJP’s doing—everyone knows who is behind it. I will not be deterred. Even if they threaten or kill me, I will remain in the Congress.”