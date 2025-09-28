Jharkhand launches influencer programme with up to Rs 10 lakh support to showcase culture globally

RANCHI: In a bid to promote the state’s tourism sector through social media platforms, the Jharkhand government has launched the “Influencer Engagement Programme 2025” to showcase the state’s natural beauty, cultural heritage and traditions to a global audience.

According to officials, the programme will provide financial honorariums ranging from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 10 lakh to selected content creators. The amount will be determined on the basis of an influencer’s category, nano, micro, macro or mega, as well as the quality of their content, audience reach, views and levels of engagement.

Officials in the tourism department believe that the initiative will bring Jharkhand’s scenic landscapes, tribal traditions, folk art, festivals and unique cuisine to a wider audience.

The scheme is open to active social media creators on platforms such as Instagram, Facebook, YouTube and X (formerly Twitter). Priority will be given to travel vloggers, bloggers, food and culture influencers and short video or reel creators who can creatively showcase the state’s attractions.

The initiative is expected not only to boost footfall in the state’s tourist destinations but also to provide content creators with financial support and professional recognition.