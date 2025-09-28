Jharkhand launches influencer programme with up to Rs 10 lakh support to showcase culture globally

RANCHI: In a bid to promote the state’s tourism sector through social media platforms, the Jharkhand government has launched the “Influencer Engagement Programme 2025” to showcase the state’s natural beauty, cultural heritage and traditions to a global audience.
According to officials, the programme will provide financial honorariums ranging from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 10 lakh to selected content creators. The amount will be determined on the basis of an influencer’s category, nano, micro, macro or mega, as well as the quality of their content, audience reach, views and levels of engagement.
Officials in the tourism department believe that the initiative will bring Jharkhand’s scenic landscapes, tribal traditions, folk art, festivals and unique cuisine to a wider audience.
The scheme is open to active social media creators on platforms such as Instagram, Facebook, YouTube and X (formerly Twitter). Priority will be given to travel vloggers, bloggers, food and culture influencers and short video or reel creators who can creatively showcase the state’s attractions.
The initiative is expected not only to boost footfall in the state’s tourist destinations but also to provide content creators with financial support and professional recognition.
The government believes the programme will particularly benefit local youth, offering them an opportunity to monetise their creativity while serving as ambassadors of Jharkhand’s culture. By leveraging the power of social media, the state hopes to carve out a distinct identity for itself in India’s competitive tourism market and beyond.
In this regard, the state has identified 528 tourist destinations for this campaign, spread across four categories. These include locations such as Netarhat’s serene hills, Hazaribagh and Betla National Parks, the Baidyanath Dham and Trikut Hills in Deoghar, and spiritual and cultural heritage sites like Rajrappa, the Maluti temples, Parasnath, Lugu Buru and McCluskieganj.
Creators can also focus their reels on tribal festivals like Sarhul, Karma and Sohrai, which reflect the vibrant traditions of the state.
To support participants, the Jharkhand Tourism Development Corporation (JTDCL) will provide two days of free accommodation at its hotels, travel arrangements through government vehicles and assistance from the forest department and eco-tourism authorities. The initiative also seeks to engage rural communities, offering local youth employment opportunities and contributing to the economic development of villages.
The campaign presents a creative and meaningful opportunity for content creators to tell powerful stories, while helping Jharkhand shine on the national and global stage.