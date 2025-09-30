Centre invokes Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty, seeks Singapore's cooperation in probe over singer Zubeen's death

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Tuesday that the Centre has formally invoked the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT) with Singapore, seeking cooperation in the investigation into the death of singer Zubeen Garg in the southeast Asian country.

The Assam government had submitted a request on Monday to the Ministry of Home Affairs, seeking the invocation of the treaty with Singapore in connection with the singer's death in the island country.

'The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has now formally invoked the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT) in connection with the FIR lodged by Assam Police regarding the unfortunate demise of our beloved Zubeen,' the chief minister posted on 'X'.

The MHA's Under Secretary (Legal) Parveen Singh, in a communication to the First Secretary (Commerce) in the High Commision of India in Singapore T Prabhakar, stated that the 'original Mutual Legal Assistance request may be forwarded to the Attorney General of Singapore (the central authority of that country) suitably indicating the requirements for legal assistance in investigating the case registered with Assam police, India," the chief minister said.

'It is further requested that on receipt of response/execution report, the same may please be forwarded to this ministry (MHA) for onward transmission to the investigating agency', the letter stated.