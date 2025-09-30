Chandigarh becomes India’s first slum-free city after administration demolished last remaining colony

CHANDIGARH: Chandigarh becomes India’s first slum-free city after the administration demolished the last remaining slum.
The Union Territory of Chandigarh becomes India’s first slum-free city after the Chandigarh Administration today demolished Shahpur Colony, the last remaining slum settlement within its limits.
An official from the Enforcement Wing of the Estate Office said the operation began around 7 am and continued through the day.
"Most of the hutments have been removed and fencing would be put up immediately to prevent fresh encroachment,’’ he added.
With the removal of all unauthorised colonies from government land and the successful implementation of large-scale rehabilitation measures, the city has completed the final phase of its long-standing slum eradication initiative.
The Chandigarh Administration demolished the slum at Shahpur Colony in Sector 38, spread over 4 to 4.5 acres and valued at approximately Rs 250 crore.
The settlement comprised around 300 huts and tenements, housing nearly 1,000 residents.
Prior to the demolition, all applicants were screened under the Chandigarh Small Flats Scheme, 2006. Eligible families were rehabilitated and allotted EWS flats at locations including Industrial Area Phase I, Dhanas, Mauli Jagran, Ram Darbar, and Sector 49.
About 70 families were found eligible under the rehabilitation scheme and have been allotted these flats.
The move marked the culmination of a twelve-year drive by the administration, as it has cleared 18 slum colonies, which has led to the reclamation of more than 520 acres of public land across the city, approximately Rs 21,000 crore.
The year marked decisive progress with major encroachment clearance drives: Janta Colony in Sector 25, which was the city’s largest slum cluster, was demolished on May 6 and 7 as about 10 acres of land worth nearly Rs 350 crore were reclaimed, impacting nearly 10,000 residents.
While on April 23, Sanjay Colony in Industrial Area Phase I was demolished, 6 acres of land valued at Rs 250 crore, affecting around 5,000 people, was reclaimed.
Then, Adarsh Colony in Sector 54 was cleared on June 19, reclaiming 12 acres of prime government land valued at about Rs 750 crore. Deputy Commissioner of Chandigarh, Nishant Kumar Yadav, said, "Through a combination of planned rehabilitation, strategic demolitions, and strict enforcement, Chandigarh has made a significant step forward in eliminating slums. This initiative not only ensures the recovery of valuable public land but also provides thousands of residents with dignified housing and improved living conditions."
"With this milestone, Chandigarh is setting an example of urban renewal and inclusive development, providing a model for other cities across India to emulate,’’ he added.
Yadav had reviewed preparations for the drive a day earlier.
On the ground, a force of 500 police personnel was deployed to maintain order and assist with crowd management. Eight demolition teams with JCBs and porcelain machines were pressed into service to carry out the clearance systematically.
Authorities also stationed medical teams — doctors, paramedics and ambulances — at the site to deal with any health emergencies. Most occupants had already vacated the colony in advance, carrying away their belongings.
The latest drive, officials noted, not only concludes the city’s anti-encroachment campaign but also sets Chandigarh apart as the first urban centre in India to achieve slum-free status.