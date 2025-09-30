Chandigarh becomes India’s first slum-free city after administration demolished last remaining colony

CHANDIGARH: Chandigarh becomes India’s first slum-free city after the administration demolished the last remaining slum.

The Union Territory of Chandigarh becomes India’s first slum-free city after the Chandigarh Administration today demolished Shahpur Colony, the last remaining slum settlement within its limits.

An official from the Enforcement Wing of the Estate Office said the operation began around 7 am and continued through the day.

"Most of the hutments have been removed and fencing would be put up immediately to prevent fresh encroachment,’’ he added.

With the removal of all unauthorised colonies from government land and the successful implementation of large-scale rehabilitation measures, the city has completed the final phase of its long-standing slum eradication initiative.

The Chandigarh Administration demolished the slum at Shahpur Colony in Sector 38, spread over 4 to 4.5 acres and valued at approximately Rs 250 crore.

The settlement comprised around 300 huts and tenements, housing nearly 1,000 residents.

Prior to the demolition, all applicants were screened under the Chandigarh Small Flats Scheme, 2006. Eligible families were rehabilitated and allotted EWS flats at locations including Industrial Area Phase I, Dhanas, Mauli Jagran, Ram Darbar, and Sector 49.

About 70 families were found eligible under the rehabilitation scheme and have been allotted these flats.

The move marked the culmination of a twelve-year drive by the administration, as it has cleared 18 slum colonies, which has led to the reclamation of more than 520 acres of public land across the city, approximately Rs 21,000 crore.