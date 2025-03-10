Four injured as communal violence erupts in MP's Indore during Champions Trophy victory procession

BHOPAL: A victory procession taken out to celebrate Indian cricket team's Champions Trophy title triumph, on Sunday night led to a communal clash between two groups at Ambedkar Nagar-Mhow town in western Madhya Pradesh's Indore district.

At least four persons were injured in the clash with a few suffering fracture. A few police personnel sustained minor injuries while dealing with the rioters.

The clash broke out at around 10.45 pm when members of the victory procession burst crackers when they reached near the Jama Masjid where people were offering late night prayers.

The heated exchange of words between the two groups soon took a violent turn, after some people attacked the victory procession, subsequently leading to stone pelting from both sides.

An uncontrolled mob not just pelted stones but also torched multiple vehicles in the area and the neighbouring locations.

Subsequently, reports of stone pelting and damaging vehicles came from localities adjoining the Jama Masjid area, including Patti Bazar, Market Chowk, Manak Chowk, Sabji Market, Gaffar Hotel and Connaught Road.