AAIB report on Andaman helicopter crash says emergency float was 'off', passengers wore only partial harness

NEW DELHI: Preliminary probe into the crash-landing of a Pawan Hans helicopter into the waters of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on February 24 revealed that the emergency float was in ‘OFF’ position and that passengers had only partially donned the safety harness.
The report by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), under the Ministry of Civil Aviation, was made public on April 3.
The report said that interaction with the crew members revealed the float switch was in off position during the incident.
The report further stated that while one passenger died and four others were injured, the Pilot in Command (58) and the co-pilot (59) did not sustain any injuries. “Throughout the complete sortie, the crew were wearing the complete safety harness including the shoulder straps, whereas the passengers were wearing only the lap straps but not the shoulder straps.”
The Airbus helicopter was flying from Sri Vijayapuram International Airport in Port Blair towards Mayabunder helipad via Rangat when it crashed into the sea around 9.45 am.
The AAIB directed the Directorate General of Civil Aviation to ensure strict adherence to built-in aircraft safety measures alongside usage of all available passenger seat restraint mechanisms and life jackets.
“DGCA may conduct spot-checks on operations of all commercial helicopter operators for checking the compliance of the above,” the report recommended.
Sharing details of the accident, the report said the crew took off with 10 passengers including two infants from Sri Vijayapuram.
Five of the passengers disembarked at Rangat uneventfully.
“After the passengers disembarked, without switching off the engines, the crew then took off for Mayabunder helipad. The crew climbed to 1500 ft and while climbing they encountered haze and reduced visibility,” it said.
The crew decided to follow the coastline and continue to the destination, the report added.
”The approach to Mayabunder helipad was conducted by the co-pilot and after turning on to finals, the helicopter descended with a high rate of descent and crash-landed into the sea,” it said.
The report added that the aircraft wreckage was located approximately 1.6 km from Mayabundar.
Among the damages reported were four main rotor blades broken, the main rotor blade hub start flex and beams damaged while the left hand and right hand fixed landing doors were found separated.