AAIB report on Andaman helicopter crash says emergency float was 'off', passengers wore only partial harness

NEW DELHI: Preliminary probe into the crash-landing of a Pawan Hans helicopter into the waters of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on February 24 revealed that the emergency float was in ‘OFF’ position and that passengers had only partially donned the safety harness.

The report by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), under the Ministry of Civil Aviation, was made public on April 3.

The report said that interaction with the crew members revealed the float switch was in off position during the incident.

The report further stated that while one passenger died and four others were injured, the Pilot in Command (58) and the co-pilot (59) did not sustain any injuries. “Throughout the complete sortie, the crew were wearing the complete safety harness including the shoulder straps, whereas the passengers were wearing only the lap straps but not the shoulder straps.”

The Airbus helicopter was flying from Sri Vijayapuram International Airport in Port Blair towards Mayabunder helipad via Rangat when it crashed into the sea around 9.45 am.