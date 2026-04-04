ATS busts terror module, arrests 4 for planning arson at key installations in UP

The ATS sources said that the probe revealed that the gang was led by 25-year-old Saqib, alias Devil, a resident of Meerut, who allegedly maintained links with the handlers across the border via platforms such as Telegram, Signal, and Instagram. He was also reportedly connected to radical groups and was in touch with some entities in Afghanistan.

The module was tasked with carrying out recce of important institutions, political figures, railway signal systems, and vehicles, and sharing inputs with handlers in Pakistan. The ATS sources added that the group planned to damage railway signal boxes, set fire to gas cylinder-laden trucks, and target prominent establishments. In some cases, the accused had already carried out minor arson incidents, recorded videos, and sent them to their handlers in exchange for money. Police said two were recruited through social media and allegedly conducted reconnaissance activities.