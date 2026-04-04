ATS busts terror module, arrests 4 for planning arson at key installations in UP

LUCKNOW: A suspected terror module, allegedly operating under the directions of Pakistani handlers, was busted by the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) on Friday. The ATS arrested four persons for allegedly planning arson attacks on railway infrastructure and conducting reconnaissance of key installations and public assets.
According to officials, intelligence inputs indicated that an India-based group was in continuous contact with the Pakistan-based handlers through social media platforms and was involved in anti-national activities aimed at creating panic and economic disruption.
The ATS sources said that the probe revealed that the gang was led by 25-year-old Saqib, alias Devil, a resident of Meerut, who allegedly maintained links with the handlers across the border via platforms such as Telegram, Signal, and Instagram. He was also reportedly connected to radical groups and was in touch with some entities in Afghanistan.
The module was tasked with carrying out recce of important institutions, political figures, railway signal systems, and vehicles, and sharing inputs with handlers in Pakistan. The ATS sources added that the group planned to damage railway signal boxes, set fire to gas cylinder-laden trucks, and target prominent establishments. In some cases, the accused had already carried out minor arson incidents, recorded videos, and sent them to their handlers in exchange for money. Police said two were recruited through social media and allegedly conducted reconnaissance activities.