Centre urges public to avoid panic buying of fuel, says supplies remain adequate

NEW DELHI: The government on Saturday urged citizens to avoid panic buying of petrol, diesel and LPG, assuring that fuel supplies remain adequate despite disruptions linked to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

In a statement, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said it is taking proactive steps to ensure uninterrupted availability of petroleum products and cooking gas, while advising people to rely only on official information and conserve energy.

The government has prioritised domestic LPG and piped natural gas (PNG) supplies, especially for households, hospitals and essential services. Measures have also been implemented to boost refinery output and manage demand, including extending LPG refill intervals.

Authorities have intensified action against hoarding and black marketing, conducting over 3,700 raids and issuing around 1,000 show-cause notices to LPG distributors. So far, 27 dealerships have been suspended.

Despite supply pressures arising from the geopolitical situation, the ministry said there are no reports of LPG shortages at distributor points. Around 51 lakh cylinders were delivered on Friday, with online bookings accounting for 95 per cent of total demand.

Commercial LPG supplies have been capped at 70 per cent of pre-crisis levels, while alternative fuels such as kerosene and coal are being used to ease demand.

On natural gas, the government said full supplies are being ensured for households and the transport sector, while allocations to industrial and fertiliser sectors are being gradually increased, supported by incoming LNG cargoes.

The ministry added that all refineries are operating at high capacity with adequate crude inventories, and petrol pumps across the country remain fully stocked.

To cushion consumers from rising global oil prices, the government has reduced excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 10 per litre and imposed export levies on diesel and aviation fuel to boost domestic availability.

State governments have been asked to step up monitoring, counter misinformation and ensure smooth distribution of fuels, with the Centre reiterating that India’s overall energy supplies remain secure.

(With inputs from PTI)