Death toll in Bihar hooch tragedy rises to seven

PATNA: The death toll in the hooch tragedy in Bihar’s East Champaran district rose to seven after two more victims died during treatment in hospital on Saturday.
The condition of 14 other victims is still serious. Six of them have already lost their eyesight.
According to investigating officials, Lal Kishor Rai and Laddu Sah died during treatment early on Saturday morning. On Friday, three people, Parikshan Majhi, Heera Lal Bhagat and Sampat Sah had passed away.
A day earlier, Chandu Kumar and Pramod Yadad had lost their lives after consuming spurious liquor.
Those undergoing treatment in hospital have been identified as Loha Thakur, Ravindra Yadav, Dinesh Yadav, Umesh Ram and a few others.
However, the condition of three of them is stated to be serious. They are under observation by a team of doctors.
One of the seven deceased, Parikshan Manjhi’s daughter’s wedding was scheduled to be solemnised on April 13.
“Preparations for the marriage ceremony were going on in full swing, but the tragedy struck the family. Now the function has been postponed,” said Raman Manjhi, a close relative.
Ramesh Yadav, a resident of Hardiya village, who is admitted to Motihari Sadar hospital, pledged not to consume alcohol once his condition improved.
According to Ramesh, they had purchased liquor sachets for Rs.50. All four, who consumed liquor with him, have passed away.
Sources said that Naga Rai and Jammu Baitha have been active in the supply of illicit liquor in the region ever since prohibition was enforced in April 2016.
So far, four liquor suppliers, Naga Rai, Jammu Baitha, Raja and Khalifa, have been arrested by members of the special investigation team constituted by the district administration.
During the investigation, it came to light that Pramod, Ravan, Dinesh and Umesh had purchased liquor from Naga Rai, while Rahul, Chandu and Sampat were offered liquor by Jammu Baitha.
The incident took place in villages under the Turkaulia and Raghunathpur police station limits in the district. The SHO of Turkaulia police station has been suspended, while the chaukidar has been arrested.