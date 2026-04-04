Death toll in Bihar hooch tragedy rises to seven

PATNA: The death toll in the hooch tragedy in Bihar’s East Champaran district rose to seven after two more victims died during treatment in hospital on Saturday.

The condition of 14 other victims is still serious. Six of them have already lost their eyesight.

According to investigating officials, Lal Kishor Rai and Laddu Sah died during treatment early on Saturday morning. On Friday, three people, Parikshan Majhi, Heera Lal Bhagat and Sampat Sah had passed away.

A day earlier, Chandu Kumar and Pramod Yadad had lost their lives after consuming spurious liquor.

Those undergoing treatment in hospital have been identified as Loha Thakur, Ravindra Yadav, Dinesh Yadav, Umesh Ram and a few others.

However, the condition of three of them is stated to be serious. They are under observation by a team of doctors.