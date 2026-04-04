Five held over explosion outside Punjab BJP office in Chandigarh; hand grenade, pistol recovered

CHANDIGARH: Punjab and Chandigarh Police jointly arrested five accused over the low-intensity blast that took place outside the Punjab Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office in Chandigarh. The accused were allegedly working on the directions of Portugal and Germany based handlers who were backed by the ISI of Pakistan.

The grenade attack was carried out outside the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office at Sector 37 in Chandigarh on Wednesday. Notably, terror group Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) has taken responsibility for the blast which occurred around 5 pm on Wednesday.

Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav said here on Saturday that the Counter Intelligence wing of Punjab Police, in a joint operation with Chandigarh Police, solved the Chandigarh grenade attack case with the arrest of five accused. He also said they recovered one hand grenade and one .30 bore Zigana pistol along with ammunition from their possession.

Those arrested have been identified as Balwinder Lal alias Shami of village Majari in SBS Nagar, Jasvir Singh alias Jassi of village Bharapur in SBS Nagar, Charanjit Singh alias Channi of Sujawalpur village in SBS Nagar, Rubal Chauhan of Thana village in Shimla, and Mandeep alias Abhijot Sharma of Dhuri in Sangrur.

Yadav said that preliminary investigations have revealed that the module was backed by Pakistan’s ISI and operated under the direction of foreign-based handlers located in Portugal and Germany. "The accused persons were part of a structured network involving multiple cutouts and sub-modules to execute the attack,’’ he said. He said that two key perpetrators involved in the attack have also been identified.