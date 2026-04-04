India has come through solidly from recent global shocks that tested its resilience: EAM Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday said India has navigated recent global shocks with resilience, in an apparent reference to the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

Addressing the convocation ceremony at IIM Raipur, he noted that the country has handled both internal and external challenges effectively.

He also remarked that conflicts, even in distant regions, have had a significant impact worldwide, underscoring the depth of globalisation.

"No one can dispute that multiple global shocks have recently tested our resilience and that India has come through them solidly," Jaishankar added.

The crisis in West Asia, which began in February after the US and Israel attacked Iran, has impacted global fuel supply and triggered a shortage of hydrocarbons.

Jaishankar stressed that there is no getting away from building robust national capabilities, which he noted is the most effective way for de-risking and developing leverage.

He further said that the global order is changing with visible shifts in relative power and influence of countries, adding that the turbulence in the world is currently structural in many ways.

"New developments in technology, energy, military capability, connectivity and resources have encouraged risk-taking in an increasingly competitive environment. Everything today is being leveraged if not weaponised," the external affairs minister said.