India rejects claims of Iranian oil cargo diversion to China, says no payment hurdles for imports

India on Saturday said there are no payment issues with Iran for crude imports and asserted that domestic refiners continue to source oil from the country alongside a wide range of global suppliers.

In a post on X, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas dismissed reports that an oil tanker carrying Iranian crude had rerouted mid-voyage from its previously indicated destination of India to China. The ministry said such claims overlook standard industry practices, where cargoes can change destination during transit based on trade optimisation and operational flexibility.

Terming as “factually incorrect” assertions that the cargo was diverted from Vadinar in Gujarat to China due to payment hurdles, the ministry said, “there are no payment hurdles for Iranian crude imports”.

“India imports crude oil from 40+ countries, with companies having full flexibility to source oil from different sources and geographies based on commercial considerations,” it said.

“Amid Middle East supply disruptions, Indian refiners have secured their crude oil requirements, including from Iran, and there is no payment hurdle for Iranian crude imports, contrary to the rumours being circulated.”