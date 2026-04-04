Lahaul-Spiti witnesses fresh snowfall; MeT issues orange alert for hailstorms in several districts

CHANDIGARH: Fresh snowfall across the higher reaches of Lahaul-Spiti has severely disrupted normal life as light to moderate rain and snowfall were observed in several areas of Himachal Pradesh.

Continuous rainfall was reported in the lower regions of Mandi and Kullu, which led to a sharp drop in both minimum and maximum temperatures.

An orange warning has been issued for hailstorms in four to five districts for April 7 and 8.

Restrictions have already been put on tourist movement and commercial activity in vulnerable zones surrounding the North Portal of the Atal Tunnel on the Manali-Leh highway in the Lahaul and Spiti district.

It is learnt that higher altitude areas in Lahaul-Spiti experienced fresh snowfall, impacting road connectivity.

Gondla received 13 cm of snowfall, followed by Hansa and Keylong with 7.5 cm each, and Koksar received 3 cm of snowfall. Mild snowfall was recorded at the Atal Tunnel on Friday night.

The strategically important Darcha-Shinku La-Padum road, which links Lahaul Valley in Himachal Pradesh to the Zanskar Valley in the Union Territory of Ladakh, has been blocked from the Lahaul side, disrupting the movement of vehicles and affecting essential supplies.

The District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) of Lahaul-Spiti stated that as many as 155 roads are still disrupted across the district due to snowfall and adverse weather conditions.

The restoration efforts are underway, and progress remains slow due to inclement weather.

The personnel of the Public Works Department (PWD) and the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) have been deployed to clear snow and restore road connectivity.

The residents and tourists have been advised to take precautions while travelling in the region and stay updated with weather advisories. Heavy precipitation began late last evening, with intense rainfall recorded in Mandi and Kullu districts, and intermittent rain was recorded in various parts of the state.

Sarahan received 32.7 mm of rainfall, followed closely by Dharamshala with 32.2 mm, Kasauli with 23 mm, Manali with 17 mm, Bilaspur with 13.4 mm, Kalpa with 10.4 mm, Palampur with 8.6 mm, Sundernagar with 8.5 mm, and Shimla with 8 mm.

The sudden weather shift has caused temperatures to plummet drastically, forcing residents in lower areas to return to winter clothing after a brief spell of warmer weather.