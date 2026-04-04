MHA data shows five civilians, security personnel killed in 26 Maoist instances till March 15

NEW DELHI: As many as 26 incidents of Maoist-linked violence have been reported in the country this year as of March 15, resulting in deaths of five civilians, one security force personnel and 52 Naxals, Data by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) showed.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah had declared March 31 as the deadline for the elimination of Naxal violence in the country.
The MHA data, the officials said, however, indicated a significant decline in Left Wing Extremism (LWE) across the country. It further showed that the number of LWE-affected districts has substantially come down from 126 in 2013 to a single digit in 2026, which are on the verge of being completely free from the Maoist influence.
A senior MHA official said that, for example, though Bihar has been declared free from Naxalism, four districts of the state - Aurangabad, Gaya, Jamui, and Lakhisarai – have been kept under the ‘Thrust & Legacy’ category, which continue to receive financial and security support to consolidate gains achieved so far.
Highlighting the sharp decline in violence over the past decade, a senior MHA official, quoting the data, said, “Incidents of LWE-related violence have dropped by 88 percent, from a peak of 1,936 in 2010 to 234 in 2025. Similarly, fatalities among civilians and security forces have decreased by 90 percent, from 1,005 in 2010 to 100 in 2025.”
Noting that the security forces have further intensified operations against Maoist groups, he said that in 2025 alone, 364 Naxals were neutralised, 1,022 were arrested, and 2,337 surrendered. The number of police stations reporting LWE-related incidents has also fallen significantly, from 465 in 2010 to 119 in 2025, he added.
“The government has placed special emphasis on disrupting financial networks linked to extremist groups, particularly the CPI (Maoist). Coordinated efforts between state police and central agencies are underway to curb funding and logistical support,” the official said.
Further strengthening the efforts, the MHA had established two Multi-Disciplinary Groups in 2016 - one at the central level and another at the state level - to monitor and block financial flows to LWE cadres, the official noted.