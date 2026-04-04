MHA data shows five civilians, security personnel killed in 26 Maoist instances till March 15

NEW DELHI: As many as 26 incidents of Maoist-linked violence have been reported in the country this year as of March 15, resulting in deaths of five civilians, one security force personnel and 52 Naxals, Data by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) showed.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had declared March 31 as the deadline for the elimination of Naxal violence in the country.

The MHA data, the officials said, however, indicated a significant decline in Left Wing Extremism (LWE) across the country. It further showed that the number of LWE-affected districts has substantially come down from 126 in 2013 to a single digit in 2026, which are on the verge of being completely free from the Maoist influence.

A senior MHA official said that, for example, though Bihar has been declared free from Naxalism, four districts of the state - Aurangabad, Gaya, Jamui, and Lakhisarai – have been kept under the ‘Thrust & Legacy’ category, which continue to receive financial and security support to consolidate gains achieved so far.