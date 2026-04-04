‘Muslim organisations want to make India an Islamic country’: Giriraj Singh amid BJP’s UCC push in Assam

Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Saturday alleged that certain Muslim organisations aim to turn India into an Islamic country, and said the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and “One Nation, One Law” would be implemented during the tenure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government.

Speaking to reporters, Singh said, “Muslim organisations want to make India an Islamic country. This is not possible. One Nation, One Law, UCC will be implemented in the country during the tenure of PM Narendra Modi's government...”

His remarks come amid the BJP’s reiteration of its UCC promise in poll-bound Assam, where the party has said it will implement the law if voted back to power.

Releasing the party’s manifesto, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had earlier on Wednesday said the proposed UCC in the state would exclude areas under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution and tribal communities.

“We want to make Assam the brightest state. We don't want to be a dependent state; we want to take part in nation building of the country. In the Sankalp Patra, we have made 31 promises. We will implement UCC in Assam, excluding Sixth Schedule, ST areas. We will take strong steps against Love Jihad. We will try to make flood-free Assam, and in the first two years, we will spend Rs 18,000 crore,” Sarma said.

Polling for all 126 Assembly constituencies in Assam will be held in a single phase on April 9, with counting scheduled for May 4.

The BJP is contesting the elections along with its allies, the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF), and is seeking a third consecutive term, while the Congress is aiming to return to power.

(With inputs from ANI)