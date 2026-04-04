Naxalite-affected dists across India scaled down to two

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the March 31 deadline set for eliminating the Naxal footprint, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs had convened a high-level review meeting to assess the status of Left-Wing Extremism (LWE) across the country.

What followed was a revised categorisation of LWE affected districts under the Security Related Expenditure (SRE) Scheme, which determines the allocation of Central funds and security resources, sources said.