Naxalite-affected dists across India scaled down to two

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the March 31 deadline set for eliminating the Naxal footprint, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs had convened a high-level review meeting to assess the status of Left-Wing Extremism (LWE) across the country.
What followed was a revised categorisation of LWE affected districts under the Security Related Expenditure (SRE) Scheme, which determines the allocation of Central funds and security resources, sources said.
As per the fresh classification, only two districts — Bijapur in Chhattisgarh and West Singhbhum in Jharkhand — have now been designated as ‘LWE Affected Districts’, sources said, adding that Kanker district in Chhattisgarh has been placed under the ‘District of Concern’ category.
‘LWE Affected Districts’ are areas where Maoist activity and violence persist, requiring maximum security deployment. ‘Districts of Concern’ are those transitioning out of conflict but still needing focused security and fiscal support. The ‘Legacy and Thrust’ category includes districts where insurgency has been curbed but sustained support will continue, as well as those vulnerable to potential resurgence.