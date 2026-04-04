Over 74% of Punjab electors mapped ahead of Special Intensive Revision

CHANDIGARH: More than 74 per cent of electors have been mapped in the Pre-Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise across Punjab so far.
Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Punjab, Anindita Mitra, stated that a comprehensive pre-SIR mapping exercise has been undertaken across all districts of the state. According to the latest data as of today, 74.27 per cent of electors in Punjab have been mapped with the last intensive revision records. Out of a total of 2,14,57,521 electors, 1,59,36,941 have been mapped across the state.
She added that the state is fully prepared for the upcoming Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, with all preparatory activities progressing in a structured and time-bound manner, in anticipation of the Election Commission of India’s notification of the SIR schedule.
To ensure timely and efficient completion of the pre-SIR exercise, daily monitoring of progress made by Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) has been undertaken at the headquarters level, enabling close supervision and prompt resolution of any issues.
Providing district-wise insights, Mitra noted that districts such as Tarn Taran (88.64 per cent), Moga (86.91 per cent), Muktsar Sahib (85.47 per cent), and Mansa (84.20 per cent) have recorded some of the highest mapping percentages. Other major districts, including Ludhiana (64.14 per cent), Amritsar (75.60 per cent), Jalandhar (68.05 per cent), and Patiala (69.33 per cent), have also shown substantial progress.
She emphasized that electors can and should proactively locate and map their details by referring to the 2003 electoral rolls. “Citizens are encouraged to search for their names in the 2003 electoral roll. If their name is not found, they may also verify the details of family members, such as parents or grandparents, to establish linkage,” Mitra said.
She further added that during the SIR exercise, Booth Level Officers (BLOs) will conduct door-to-door enumeration across the state. Enumeration forms will be distributed in duplicate and collected along with supporting documents, ensuring complete coverage. Every elector whose name appears in the 2025 voter list is required to fill out these enumeration forms.
Mitra also noted that the appointment of Booth Level Agents (BLAs) by political parties is a crucial step. Over 8,000 BLAs have already been appointed across the state, ensuring wider stakeholder participation in the electoral process.