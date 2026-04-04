Over 74% of Punjab electors mapped ahead of Special Intensive Revision

CHANDIGARH: More than 74 per cent of electors have been mapped in the Pre-Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise across Punjab so far.

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Punjab, Anindita Mitra, stated that a comprehensive pre-SIR mapping exercise has been undertaken across all districts of the state. According to the latest data as of today, 74.27 per cent of electors in Punjab have been mapped with the last intensive revision records. Out of a total of 2,14,57,521 electors, 1,59,36,941 have been mapped across the state.

She added that the state is fully prepared for the upcoming Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, with all preparatory activities progressing in a structured and time-bound manner, in anticipation of the Election Commission of India’s notification of the SIR schedule.

To ensure timely and efficient completion of the pre-SIR exercise, daily monitoring of progress made by Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) has been undertaken at the headquarters level, enabling close supervision and prompt resolution of any issues.

Providing district-wise insights, Mitra noted that districts such as Tarn Taran (88.64 per cent), Moga (86.91 per cent), Muktsar Sahib (85.47 per cent), and Mansa (84.20 per cent) have recorded some of the highest mapping percentages. Other major districts, including Ludhiana (64.14 per cent), Amritsar (75.60 per cent), Jalandhar (68.05 per cent), and Patiala (69.33 per cent), have also shown substantial progress.