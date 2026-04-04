Pakistan's defence minister says 'will take it to Kolkata' in future conflict with India

Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Saturday warned India that in case of a future conflict between the arch-enemies, Islamabad would respond by attacking West Bengal's capital Kolkata, reported PTI.
Claiming that India has been involved in staging false flag operations, Asif said, "If India tries to stage any false flag operation this time, then God-willingly, we will take it to Kolkata."
Asif alleged that there are reports on India planning false flag operations using its own people or detained Pakistanis by "laying down some bodies somewhere and saying they were terrorists and had done so and so."
He, however, did not provide any evidence in support of his claim.
Asif's latest comments came days after he warned that Pakistan's response to any attack from India would be "swift, calibrated, and decisive."
Asif was responding to Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's statement that there would be "unprecedented action" in case of any future mischief on the part of Pakistan.
Singh, while addressing an event in Kerala on Thursday, stated that during 'Operation Sindoor' --which followed the deadly Phalgam terror attack-- Indian forces had brought Pakistan to its knees within 22 minutes.
"After the terror attack in Pahalgam, Indian soldiers brought Pakistan to its knees in just 22 minutes during Operation Sindoor. This was the biggest operation against terrorism in the Indian military history. The operation is not over yet. If any mischief is carried out from across the border, not only will a befitting response be given, but there will be unprecedented action," Singh said.
Responding to Singh in an X post, Asif said, "Such threat-mongering is not new; it is part of a predictable pattern – externalising internal fragility, and attempting to provoke escalation under the garb of unsubstantiated allegations for vested political interests."
The Pakistani minister warned that any future escalation would be met with a stronger response.
"The next time our response will be even more forceful and decisive. Let there be no ambiguity: Pakistan remains committed to peace and regional stability, but its resolve to defend sovereignty is absolute, its preparedness complete, and its response will be swift, calibrated, and decisive," he said.
The Pahalgam attack that took place on April 22 last year resulted in a four-day conflict between the two countries.
(With inputs from PTI)