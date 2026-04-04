Pakistan's defence minister says 'will take it to Kolkata' in future conflict with India

Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Saturday warned India that in case of a future conflict between the arch-enemies, Islamabad would respond by attacking West Bengal's capital Kolkata, reported PTI.

Claiming that India has been involved in staging false flag operations, Asif said, "If India tries to stage any false flag operation this time, then God-willingly, we will take it to Kolkata."

Asif alleged that there are reports on India planning false flag operations using its own people or detained Pakistanis by "laying down some bodies somewhere and saying they were terrorists and had done so and so."

He, however, did not provide any evidence in support of his claim.

Asif's latest comments came days after he warned that Pakistan's response to any attack from India would be "swift, calibrated, and decisive."

Asif was responding to Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's statement that there would be "unprecedented action" in case of any future mischief on the part of Pakistan.